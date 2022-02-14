Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 690 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $20,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $498,313.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $528,645.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 304,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

