Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $50,578.19 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $50,578.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $52,019.75.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total transaction of $430,221.88.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $437,128.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $195.82 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

