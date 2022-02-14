Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

