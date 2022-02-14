Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 176,819 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00.
Thryv stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.03.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
