Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 176,819 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00.

Thryv stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $297.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.