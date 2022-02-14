Insider Selling: Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) CEO Sells 2,971 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TPTX opened at $34.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $136.81.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.