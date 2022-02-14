Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.94. 318,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $204,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,705. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.