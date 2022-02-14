Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE:IBP traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $106.41. 738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $98.43 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $14,830,415. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

