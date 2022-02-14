Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

IFC opened at C$183.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$166.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$168.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$140.50 and a 12 month high of C$187.92. The company has a market cap of C$32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

