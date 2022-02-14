Intapp, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intapp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Intapp stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $14,401,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $10,197,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $10,007,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

