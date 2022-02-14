Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $35.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

INTA stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

