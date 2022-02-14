Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 441.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,844 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 478,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 80,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,927,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $262,533,000 after acquiring an additional 910,351 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Intel by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 634,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after buying an additional 389,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

