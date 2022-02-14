Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 317,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,704,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $943,292,000 after purchasing an additional 705,398 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $47.53. 573,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,358,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

