Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Trimmed by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.75. 385,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,358,430. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $194.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

