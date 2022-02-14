Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.97 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.650 EPS.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.16. 113,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,352. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.02.

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $156,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,571,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 84.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

