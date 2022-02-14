International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 184 ($2.49) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.91) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.03) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 205.23 ($2.78).

IAG opened at GBX 174.64 ($2.36) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.60. The company has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

