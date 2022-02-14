International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after buying an additional 510,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 53,095 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 226,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,162. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

