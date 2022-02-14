Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Update

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Interroll from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,308.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,308.28. Interroll has a twelve month low of $4,308.28 and a twelve month high of $4,308.28.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

