Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,496 shares.The stock last traded at $13.60 and had previously closed at $13.60.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.36.
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
