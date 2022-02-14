Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,779,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $189,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $14.00 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

