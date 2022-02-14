Invesco Ltd. Has $180.21 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $180,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 96.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,163 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 31.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,125,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NYSE:TPR opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

