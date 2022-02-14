Invesco Ltd. Has $192.91 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297,453 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $192,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL opened at $30.73 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

