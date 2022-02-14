Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $196,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT stock opened at $149.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.42. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.23 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.