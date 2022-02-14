Invesco Ltd. Purchases 15,653 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Saia were worth $185,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 59.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 1,450.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $152,000.
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $264.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Saia Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
