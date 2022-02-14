Invesco Ltd. Sells 86,014 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,835,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $172,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $101.77 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

