IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $16.82

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $16.04. IonQ shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 40,791 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,256,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,800,000. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,031,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,369,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

