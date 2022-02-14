IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$52.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.62 million.IRadimed also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRMD. StockNews.com cut IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRMD opened at $49.57 on Monday. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $611.79 million, a PE ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,332 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $248,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,727 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,340. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IRadimed by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in IRadimed during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.