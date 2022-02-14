iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their hold rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a $80.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. iRobot has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $137.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

