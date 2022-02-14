ironSource (IS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ironSource (NYSE:IS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. ironSource has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Get ironSource alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ironSource stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) by 10,300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ironSource were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IS shares. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.