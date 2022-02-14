iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 710,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SLQD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,579. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.