iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Gap Up to $54.48

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.48, but opened at $55.66. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF shares last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 1,008 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,050,000 after buying an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

