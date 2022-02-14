iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 45.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,064 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:CNYA opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.