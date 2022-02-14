iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,195,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $48.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

