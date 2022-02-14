iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Cim Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cim Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 5.2% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after buying an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,158,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 395,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,967,000 after buying an additional 237,786 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.50. The company had a trading volume of 117,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,497. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

