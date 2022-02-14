iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $440.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.