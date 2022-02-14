iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.57. 173,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,660,166. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

