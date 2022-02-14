iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 529.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $266,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

IHI opened at $59.10 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56.

