Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ITGGF stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. Italgas has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

