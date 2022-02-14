Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ITGGF stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. Italgas has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.
About Italgas
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Italgas (ITGGF)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.