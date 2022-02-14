Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 702,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

