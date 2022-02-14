Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Financial Analysis

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iveda Solutions and DocuSign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DocuSign $1.45 billion 16.68 -$243.27 million ($0.58) -211.17

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DocuSign.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A DocuSign -5.72% -9.12% -0.99%

Volatility & Risk

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -3.81, meaning that its share price is 481% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iveda Solutions and DocuSign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A DocuSign 1 7 9 0 2.47

DocuSign has a consensus price target of $248.56, indicating a potential upside of 102.94%. Given DocuSign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Summary

DocuSign beats Iveda Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc. enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches. The company was founded by David Ly in 2003 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

