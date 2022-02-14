Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 1,061.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 571.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $59.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $183.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

