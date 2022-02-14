Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,004,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 438,420 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Shares of TER stock opened at $113.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.86 and a 200 day moving average of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

