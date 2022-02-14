Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $51.01 on Monday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

