Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $172,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $63.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

