Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 190,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,715,000 after buying an additional 82,639 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $669,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $94.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

