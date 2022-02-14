Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Akzo Nobel in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($132.18) to €120.00 ($137.93) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($125.29) to €113.00 ($129.89) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

