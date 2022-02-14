Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Olympus in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OCPNY opened at $19.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Olympus has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

