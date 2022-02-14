John Geschke Sells 4,800 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $548,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ZEN traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,126. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $159.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zendesk by 109.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after buying an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $317,846,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $136,036,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $68,250,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.