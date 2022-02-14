John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.06

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.06 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.