JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($287.36) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($252.87) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($225.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €243.00 ($279.31) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($205.75) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €225.33 ($259.00).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI stock opened at €191.70 ($220.34) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($156.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €202.89 and a 200-day moving average of €196.28.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.