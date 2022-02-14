Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $194,702.75 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $194,702.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $190,147.65.

On Friday, December 17th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25.

JNPR opened at $33.99 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.